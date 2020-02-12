GTTA Unveils New Table Tennis Court

Listen to article

The Ghana Table Tennis Association on Tuesday unveiled their new tennis court located at the Fantasy Dome of the international Trade Fair Centre, Accra.

The event which was an open board offered opportunities for journalists present to show off their table tennis playing skills while having the chance to win handsome prize money in the end.

Speaking at the event, President of Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu expressed happiness at the positive collaboration between his association and Fantasy Dome management to host various tennis tournaments at the world-class facility.

The new facility at the Fantasy Dome will from Saturday 15th February 2020 be opened to the general public to have a feel of the place and also exhibit their skills.

“From this weekend, anybody who loves table tennis and wants to play the game in a top-class facility, can come to the Fantasy dome at Trade Fair Centre,” said Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu.

Mr. Afadzinu added that the new venue will serve as the place to host the national league, corporate league, inter-community championships, and school competitions in order to open up the pipeline in terms of talent, opportunities and good health for people who are playing table tennis.

The Tennis court of the Accra Sports Stadium has for several years been the primary base of Ghana Table Tennis tournaments, however, the Fantasy Dome which will now become the main playing court will offer 32 boards which is an upgrade to the 5 boards available at the Accra stadium.

The Chief Executive Officer of Fantasy Dome, Leslie Quaynor also admitted that his passion for the game of tennis ignited the idea of collaborating with GTTA to spot talent and host several tournaments as a means to enhancing the growth of the sport.

“We’ve provided world-class tables and world-class equipment and hopefully, Ghana table tennis teams will come here to practice,” Leslie Quaynor revealed.

The Ghana Table Tennis Association will have the 2020 season opener on Saturday dubbed ‘The Chairman’s Cup’ which is an open session for every Ghanaian who wants to compete, as well as the right space for recreational table tennis.

---Classfmonline || Edward Kyei Frimpong