11.02.2020 Football News

PHOTOS: GFA Holds Successful Meeting With Ghana Premier League Clubs

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has today held a successful meeting with top officials from all the 18 participating clubs in the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

Among key matters that were discussed at the meeting held at the secretariat of the country’s football governing body, issues relating to this season’s league were deliberated on.

It is the GFA’s way of keeping the top-flight clubs in the loop on pertinent issues and to also look at ways of improving the sport in the country.

Below are pictures from today’s meeting posted on the official Twitter handle of the Ghana FA.
body-container-line