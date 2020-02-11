Kotoko Step Up Preparations For Ashgold Cracker Next Weekend

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has stepped up training today ahead of their meeting with regional rivals Obuasi Ashanti Gold next weekend in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The two clubs remain amongst the best performing teams in the division after playing 9 matches. While the Miners sit 4th on the standings of the division, the Porcupine Warriors follow closely in the 5th position [both clubs on 17 points].

The rivals will go head to head on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in what will be a Match Week 10 fixture of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

In a bid to prepare adequately for the upcoming challenge, the Reds stepped up training at the Adako Jachie training grounds today.

Coach Maxwell Konadu is hopeful of mapping up a strategy that will hand his lads the win against Ashanti Gold on the Matchday.

The crunch meeting will be played behind closed doors with the Reds set to serve their last home ban handed out to them by the Ghana FA on the back of the back of the violence the marred their clash with Berekum Chelsea earlier in the season.