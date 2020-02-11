Aduana Stars Striker Yahaya Mohammed Receives Player Of The Month Award

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed has received his reward for the player of the Month.

The bulky forward bagged seven goals to beat off competition from Inter Allies forward Victorien Adebayor and Kotoko’s Justice Blay.

Yahaya scored the first hat-trick of the season when he led his side to defeat Inter Allies 4-0 in the League opener.

He received a 42 inch LED Television from NASCO, Mobile phone and a Plague.

The presentation was done during Aduana Stars League game against Hearts of Oak at the Agyemang Badu Park over the weekend.

The experienced attacker becomes the first player to win the player of the Month award this season.