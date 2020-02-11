Kotoko Asked To Cough Out $400,000 Or Lose Defender Christopher Nettey

Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko risks losing the services of highly-rated defender Christopher Nettey if they do not cough out a whopping sum of $400,000, Modernghana Sports can report.

Prior to the start of the ongoing season, one of the main problems of the defensive setup of the Porcupine Warriors was from the right side.

In a bid to solve that problem, they secured the services of Christopher Nettey on loan and he has managed to establish himself as one of the best players of the club since the season started.

In a recent development, it has been revealed that Asante Kotoko wants to sign the defender on a permanent basis but is yet to pay the transfer fee to his parent club, Attram De Visser Soccer Academy.

The manager of the player Godwin Attram says he values Christopher Nettey at $400,000 and hence the Reds must pay up or lose the full-back.

“If they do not agree to the terms I will bring my player back because my player already has his exposure. Christopher is not a small player. He has played for PSV Eindhoven, Groningen, he has been to Europe 3 times and he has won tournaments.

“He already has the exposure so he is not now looking to gain exposure from any club in the country… If you [Asante Kotoko] won’t pay I will take my player back. I don’t have any problem”, Godwin Attram said in an interview with Dero FM.