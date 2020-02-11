Ghanaian Midfielder Samuel Asamoah Sent Off For Displaying 'Jesus Loves You' In Belgium

Ghana midfielder Samuel Asamoah was giving a marching order in the Belgian league after partially taking off his jersey to display a religious message.

Asamoah was sent off after receiving a second yellow card in St. Truiden’s 5-2 victory over Eupen on Saturday.

The midfielder scored his first goal in the 42nd minute and added another in the 45th minute, before completing his hat-trick in the 63rd minute.

However, Asamoah did not complete the game, as he received his marching orders in the second half for partially taking off his shirt.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, the midfielder said scoring a hat-trick made him so emotional.

"Of course I knew that I was not allowed to do that. It was from sheer emotion that I did it. I am especially happy for our team and staff that we are playing such a good game and getting the three points," he said.

"I can't remember when I scored three more times. It must have been a long time ago. I like it. It is a shame that I will have to miss next week's game, but I have every confidence in our team."

Asamoah had received his first booking in the 53rd minute and was sent off 12 minutes later after scoring and partially pulling off his shirt to display the message “Jesus loves you.”

The Ghanaian is enjoying a successful season with St. Truiden, having netted four goals in as many games this season.