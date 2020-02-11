'Respect Us' - Aduana Stars Coach Slams Journalists

Aduana Stars coach, W.O. Tandoh has taken a swipe at journalists, saying they are not giving his club the necessary recognition as defending champions of the Ghana Premier League adding that Kotoko and Hearts are not bigger than them.

The two times Ghana Premier League champions last won the title in 2017.

Ghana's topflight came to standstill for a one-year before returning for the 2019-20 term in December last year.

"The journalist in this country look bias [against] Aduana Stars. Aduana are the league champions, we are the defending champions," Tandoh said.

"When have you heard on any media platform that a team is going to play against the 'defending champions'?

"Rather you [media] ridicule Aduana and think about Hearts and Kotoko and you are uplifting them. Are they better than Aduana? No, they are [only] older than us.

"Aduana are the defending champions so I want to urge you the journalists to correct yourselves and note that we are on course [to defend our title].

"We want everybody to acknowledge that we are league champions."

Aduana have won five of their nine games played thus far, losing two others and drawing a further two.

The Dormaa-based outfit are currently top of the table after nine rounds of games.