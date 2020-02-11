Kwabena Owusu Excited With His Qarabag Debut

Listen to article

Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu has expressed excitement after making his Qarabag FK debut in the draw against Neftchi last weekend.

Owusu, 22, replaced Jaime Romero in the 70th minute of the goalless draw with their main Neftchi.

He was happy with his debut and promised to deliver in the upcoming games.

“Played my first game and I really appreciate the love of the supporter and promise to give them the best football in the upcoming games,” he tweeted.

Despite the draw, Qarabag are top of the table with 35 points from 16 games, followed closely by Neftchi with 27 points.

The Black Meteors forward joined the Azerbaijani outfit from Spanish side Leganes in the winter transfer window.