ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.02.2020 Football News

Bashir Hayford Resigns As Somalia Coach

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Bashir Hayford Resigns As Somalia Coach
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Veteran Ghanaian coach, Bashir Hayford has reportedly quit his job as head coach of the Somalia national football team.

His resignation has come just 11 months after taking charge of the national team of the East African country.

According to various media reports, the former Asante Kotoko coach decided to leave the job due to insecurity in the East African country.

The former Asante Kotoko coach guided Somalia to beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in the first leg of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers- the win was historic since it became their first victory in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

They, however, lost the reverse fixture 3-1 against Zimbabwe to dash their quest to reach the next stage of the qualifiers.

Hayford is currently in Ghana and has vowed not to return to the East African country.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist

Football News

TOP STORIES

AfCTA Will Boost Ghana’s Ties With Other Countries – Akufo-A...
15 minutes ago

Menzgold Customers Vex Police For Blocking Their March To Pe...
15 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line