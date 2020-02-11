GHPL: Asante Kotoko Plot Ashgold Downfall On Sunday

Asante Kotoko head trainer, Maxwell Konadu has revealed how they will map a strategy against their regional rivals, Ashgold on Sunday.

The Porcupines Warriors will play again without the presence of the fans for the last time as the stadium ban will be lifted after match week ten at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Talking about the upcoming game, Maxwell Konadu stated that the technical team are already working towards the encounter.

“We will meet as a technical team and map out the strategy we are going to deploy against Ashgold,” he said as quoted by dailykotoko.

“We saw them against Hearts and if they play the same way I think we have an idea of their strategies and systems.”

Konadu also stated that the absence of fans during the encounter will affect the team greatly.

“I have said it over and over again because playing without our supporters isn’t good; we see ourselves as being at a disadvantage.

“It is not the best for us but I think that is the last and we will go and kill it and make sure that when our supporters are back, we will play up to expectations,” he added.