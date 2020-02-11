Full list of Black Bombers Going To Dakar For African Qualifier To Tokyo 2020

Listen to article

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) has come out with the list of amateur boxing going to represent Ghana at the African Qualifiers for Tokyo 2020.

The technical director of the Black Bomber, Dr Ofori Asare today released the full list and he said it was not easy selecting the boxers because all the boxers are doing well and eager to represent the nation and go to the 2020 Olympic Games.

The qualifiers come of in Senegal from February 20 to 29, 2020 at the Dakar International Expo Centre, Diamniadio

Here are the names of the 10 boxers made up of 8 males and 2 females who would be camped at the Bukom Boxing Arena:

Sulamanu Tetteh 52kg

Samuel Takyi 57kg

Abdul Wahid 63kg

Jessie Lartey 69kg

Abubakar Quartey 75kg

Shakul Samed 81kg

David Bawa 91kg

Anani Kutsuke 91+kg

Ornella Sathoud 75kg

Fairuza Osman 69kg

USA based Ornella Sathoud and Faruza Osman are the female boxers.