Alhaji Inusah Pledges Support For Black Bombers

Ghana businessman and boxing enthusiast, Alhaji Inusah Sally has pledged support for the national boxing team, the Black Bomber in their preparations towards the upcoming African Olympics Qualifies in Dakar, Senegal leading to the 2020 Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Alhaji Inusah who has observed the lack of support for the national boxing team said without motivation and encouragement they can not excel, as other nations are doing for their boxing teams.

He has promised to support the boxers and reward those who qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Games.

According to Alhaji Inusah, to become a good and respected professional boxer, one must attain some form of achievement in the amateur ranks, and Ghana has very good boxers who must be exposed at Olympic level before to gain exposure and experience before joining the paid ranks.

He gave an example with professor Azumah Nelson as very good amateur boxer who became a world champion and defended his belts for ten solid years.

Meanwhile, the president of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr George Lamptey has commended the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for the wonderful support with funds and also negotiating for the use of the Bukom Boxing Arena as a training and camping base for the team as they get set for the qualifier in Senegal.

He expressed that the Bukom Fitness Center has the best gym in the country and the facility will at least inspire the boxers to put up their best.

He also appealed to companies and individuals to support the Black Bombers in their quest to bring honours to the nation.