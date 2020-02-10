GHPL: Two Police officers Interdicted For celebrating Kotoko’s Winning Goal Against Hearts

Two police officers have reportedly been interdicted after they were caught on camera taking sides during a recent league game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Ghanasoccernet, reports that the officers were on duty as stewards at the Accra sports stadium, but were reportedly captured celebrating Kotoko’s winning goal.

The Porcupine Warriors recorded a hard-fought 2-1 win over Hearts on matchday 6 of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

Goals from Justice Blay and Naby Keita ensured that Joseph Esso’s strike was only a consolation for the Accra giants.

While the result was a major talking point, it has now emerged that the actions of two policers have got them in trouble.

The officers were caught on camera celebrating the last-minute goal which proved to be the winner for Kotoko.

The report further suggests they celebrated right in front of a section of the Hearts of Oak supporters.

It is, however, unknown which punishment the Police hierarchy will hand to the two officers.