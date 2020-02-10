The Ghana Premier League Has Been Tough – Aduana Coach Admits

Assistant coach for Aduana Stars, W.O Tandoh has admitted that the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season has been very tough.

The Dormaa-based club is one of 18 clubs that is competing for glory in this season’s league competition.

After playing 9 matches, Aduana Stars has managed to win as many as five, draw two, and lost two as well. This is a good run that sees the team sitting 3rd on the standings of the division, on the same points [17] with leaders Berekum Chelsea.

Despite a good start to the campaign, the club’s assistant coach W.O Tandoh says the league has been touch this season.

“The league is tough and anything can happen. If he [Hearts of Oak coach Nii Odoom] has taken a point here then I must go there and also take a point there or I won the game”, the experienced tactician told the media during a post-match press conference after drawing goalless with Hearts on Sunday.

Up next for Aduana Stars, they will play against Liberty Professionals next weekend.

.