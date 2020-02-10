ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.02.2020 Boxing

Patrick Allotey Granted GH¢100,000 Bail After Assault

By Graphic.com.gh
Patrick Allotey Granted GH¢100,000 Bail After Assault
Listen to article

Boxer Patrick Allotey has been granted a GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties after he was charged with assault at an Accra Circuit Court on Monday.

The boxer, 29, has been accused of assaulting Michael Siaw at the Accra Stadium on January 26, 2020.

He has since pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault and causing harm.

Allotey was ordered to deposit his passport at the registry of the court.

The court ordered that two of the three sureties must be public servants who earn not less than GH¢1500 a month.

The case which was heard at the Accra Circuit Court 10, was presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah.

The former WBO Africa Super welterweight champion must also report to the police once every week.

The case was adjourned to February 25, 2020.
A world title hopeful, Allotey was captured on camera beating the complainant, Michael Siaw after an argument.

He has subsequently apologised to the victim.

Boxing

TOP STORIES

Missing Excavators: Arrest Amewu, Frimpong Boateng – Volta N...
4 hours ago

NPP Primaries: Group Ignore Chiefs, Fight Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu'...
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line