GHPL: We Will Bounce Back To Winning Ways Against WAFA - Dreams FC Coach

Assistant coach of Dreams FC, Winfred Dormon says his side will bounce back against WAFA after losing to Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Still Believe lads were silenced by the Porcupine Warriors by a lone goal after Abdul Bashiru scored an own goal in the matchday nine fixture at the Theatre of Dreams in the matchday nine fixtures.

"We have drawn a lot of positives from this game despite the defeat, therefore we have to look forward to the next game," Dormon said after the game as reported by Footballghana.

"Don't forget that it's a Premier League and it is a marathon.

"For now we have to look forward to Wafa in our next game.

"I'm not really disappointed because there are a lot of positives from this game."

Dreams currently occupy the eighth position on the league table.

The Dawu-based side have won four out of their nine games so far, while they have lost four and drawn one.