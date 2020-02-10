Coach Nii Odoom Insist Hearts Of Oak Must Work On Finishing

Interim coach for Aduana Stars, Edward Nii Odoom has noted that his team will need to work on their finishing following another goalless draw result in the Ghana Premier League over the weekend.

The capital-based club locked horns with Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday afternoon in a Match Week 9 fixture of the ongoing 2019/2020 season.

Though the Phobians managed to create a lot of chances, they appeared wasteful in front of goal and ended up drawing 0-0 with the Ghana Premier League defending champions.

That result sums up just how poor Hearts of Oak has been as far as finding the back of the net this season is concerned. After playing 9 matches, the club has scored just 6 goals and has failed to score in five matches as well.

Speaking at a post-match press conference after the Aduana Stars draw, Hearts of Oak coach Edward Nii Odoom admitted to the goal-scoring problem while insisting that his lads will work on it.

“We hit the bar twice. We had chances to score so I am not happy about the results. We need the points very badly because of the draw against Ashanti Gold. We will work on it [the finishing]. We are still on it and it [the goals] will come”, the interim coach said.

Coach Odoom further bemoaned the draw as he opined that his team was the better side on the day against Aduana Stars.

“We came with a plan that we win the 3 points to apiece our fans. I will rate them 75-80% because they did what is right on the pitch. Tactically you could see that we were ahead of our opponent in all departments of the game”, the coach observed.