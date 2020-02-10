Mubarak Wakaso Unveils His Beautiful Kids And Family

Listen to article

Ghana midfield dynamo, Mubarak Wakaso has shared a beautiful photo of him and his lovely family.

All-clad in the blue and white stripes of the Alaves jersey, the photo had Wakaso and his wife carrying two of their younger children, while the others stood behind them.

Wakaso recently completed a move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, having spent the last two and half years at Alaves.

The 29-year-old is unlike your average sportsman and rarely shows off his cars and other luxurious possessions.