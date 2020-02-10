GHPL: 'I Am Sad' - Edward Nii Odoom After Stalemate With Aduana Stars

Interim coach of Hearts of Oak, Edward Nii Odoom has reiterated that he is unhappy after his side's stalemate with Aduana Stars in the matchday nine of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians were hoping to return to winning ways at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday after their drawn game with Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu in midweek.

Speaking after the game, Nii Odoom said he is not content with the results as he believes his outfit should have won the game rather than sharing the spoils.

“I’m not happy because we were supposed to win the game”

“We hit the bar twice and had chances to score, so I’m not happy about the results. We needed the points badly because of the draw we had with Ashantigold.

“I am not happy about the results because we needed the three points badly but this is football,” he added.

The former Tema Youth trainer refused to attribute his side inability to score to hard luck, saying it’s about football.