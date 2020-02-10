Kurt Okraku Has Done Incredibly Well, Says Kwabena Yeboah

Sports Writers Association of Ghana president, Kwabena Yeboah says he impressed with Kurt Okraku's innovative ways of running football activities in the country.

Mr Okraku recently chalked 100 days in office as Ghana Football Association president.

He has received the backing of football-loving fans in the country. Mr Okraku launched the #BringBackTheLove campaign as an innovative way to revive football.

However, according to Mr Yeboah, the swift formation and composition of the various committees and the smooth start to the league as two of the numerous things that have been well executed by the GFA.

“Let me start by commending Kurt Okraku, the new FA President for a wonderful job done so far," he told Joy FM. "I have been extremely impressed with the way he has started. It’s not as though I did not expect too much from him but he’s really exceeded my expectations within the last few months. His ability to put together all the teams. A few question marks have been raised about some members on the committees but this is to be expected”.

“Generally, I have been impressed with the speed with which he put together the committees and to get the league running. Let’s not forget that we’ve from a long way. Ghana football was on its knees and not a lot of people believed that we could restart and get people to come back to the stadiums. I think he’s done tremendously well in that last three months to get the league going.

The veteran writer also cautioned Mr Okraku against complacency and encouraged him to steer the country’s football from its current abysmal state.

“I’m hoping that he would continue the way he started and not get complacent. It’s very tempting to get swollen-headed and get complacent along the way as you receive all the plaudits.