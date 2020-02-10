Nigeria Women’s Basketball Team Qualifies to 2020 Olympics

Nigeria Senior National Women’s Basketball Team-D’Tigress-has officially qualified to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan Basketballghana.com can confirm.

D’Tigress sealed qualification in an ongoing qualification tournament in Serbia; Nigeria is the first African nation to progress to the multisport competition.

Despite losing 64-70 to Host Serbia, the West African sealed its place in the competition it missed out in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

An 85-51 win over fellow African nation Mozambique proved crucial in ensuring Nigeria will finish in the top three spots in the qualification phase.

Mozambique lost 49-124 to USA in the follow-up game to the loss to Nigeria in Group A; Mozambique plays Serbia later today.

Nigeria plays USA later today after Promise Amukamara scored 15 points and Ezinne Kalu scored 20 points and added three rebounds and two steals in the loss to Serbia. USA had qualified to the Olympics before the start of the competition.

Nigeria are the reigning African Champions after beating Senegal 60-55 at the 2019 Women’s AfroBasket with Kalu winning the MVP Award.