La Liga: Real Madrid Fight Back To Beat Osasuna

Real Madrid moved six points clear at the top of La Liga after coming from behind to defeat Osasuna.

Unai Garcia's diving header put Osasuna ahead after 14 minutes, but two goals in five minutes from Isco and Sergio Ramos gave Real a half-time advantage.

Lucas Vazquez, who replaced Gareth Bale after the Welshman's first start for five games, and fellow substitute Luka Jovic sealed victory late on.

Barcelona can reduce the gap when they face Real Betis later (20:00 GMT).

Osasuna made their positive start count as Garcia headed in from Ruben Garcia's corner, but their good work was undone before half-time as Isco volleyed in from close range and Ramos headed in when unmarked at the back post from a corner.

The result remained in the balance until Vazquez powerfully converted from Karim Benzema's pass, while 22-year-old Jovic emerged from the bench after 87 minutes to add a fourth.

Bale, 30, was withdrawn after 70 minutes in his first appearance since suffering an ankle sprain against Unionistas de Salamanca on 22 January - despite being fit for the past three fixtures.