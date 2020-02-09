Full Results Of Matchday 9 Of 2019/20 Ghana Premier Lague By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways in the ongoing Ghana Premier League with a 1-0 win against ten-man Dreams FC on Sunday at Dawu. Maxwell Konadu and his charges had gone winless for two matches after beating Hearts of Oak 2-1 in Accra.Defender Bashiru Abdul connected the ball into his own net as he tried to clear a dangerous free kick in the 68th minute.In Dormaa, Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak played out a goalless draw.The draw maintained Aduana's unbeaten home record while Hearts made it two straight games without a win.Elsewhere, Berekum Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Elmina Sharks.Great Olympics were beaten 2-1 in Accra by Eleven Wonders, Karela United drew 1-1 with Medeama and Ashanti Gold won 1-0 at home against Liberty Professionals.SATURDAY Inter Allies 1 Legon Cities 1[Victorien Adebayor P'] [Abdul Karim Jabila P'] King Faisal 1 WAFA 1[Abubakr Ibrahim P'] [Mustapha Mohammed P']SUNDAY Dreams Fc 0 Kotoko 1 [Abdul Bashiru OG] Aduana Stars 0 Hearts 0 Ashgold 1 Liberty Professionals 0[Appiah McCarthy P' 45+] Bechem Utd 0 v Ebusua Dwarfs 0 Olympics 1 v Eleven Wonders 2[Gladson Awako] [Ibrahima Salisu] Elmina Sharks 3 v Chelsea 1[Benard Boateng 3x 3'] [Kofi Owusu 15'] Karela Utd 1 v Medeama SC 1[Diawise Taylor] [Prince Opoku Agyemang]MATCHDAY 9 GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGSGPL League Standings after 8 games Team Points 1. Aduana Stars 17 2. Medeama SC 17 3. Ashanti Gold SC 17 4. Asante Kotoko 17 5. Berekum Chelsea 17 6. WAFA 14 7. Bechem United 14 8. Dreams FC 13 9. Hearts of Oak 12 10. Elmina Sharks 11 11. Inter Allies 11 12. Liberty Professionals 10 13. Great Olympics 10 14. Eleven Wonders 10 15. Legon Cities 10 16. Karela 9 17. Ebusua Dwarfs 7 18. King Faisal 4 Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Full Results Of Matchday 9 Of 2019/20 Ghana Premier Lague
Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways in the ongoing Ghana Premier League with a 1-0 win against ten-man Dreams FC on Sunday at Dawu.
Maxwell Konadu and his charges had gone winless for two matches after beating Hearts of Oak 2-1 in Accra.
Defender Bashiru Abdul connected the ball into his own net as he tried to clear a dangerous free kick in the 68th minute.
In Dormaa, Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak played out a goalless draw.
The draw maintained Aduana's unbeaten home record while Hearts made it two straight games without a win.
Elsewhere, Berekum Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Elmina Sharks.
Great Olympics were beaten 2-1 in Accra by Eleven Wonders, Karela United drew 1-1 with Medeama and Ashanti Gold won 1-0 at home against Liberty Professionals.
SATURDAY
[Victorien Adebayor P'] [Abdul Karim Jabila P']
[Abubakr Ibrahim P'] [Mustapha Mohammed P']
SUNDAY
[Abdul Bashiru OG]
[Appiah McCarthy P' 45+]
[Gladson Awako] [Ibrahima Salisu]
[Benard Boateng 3x 3'] [Kofi Owusu 15']
[Diawise Taylor] [Prince Opoku Agyemang]
MATCHDAY 9 GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGS
GPL League Standings after 8 games
Football News