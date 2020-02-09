Full Results Of Matchday 9 Of 2019/20 Ghana Premier Lague

Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways in the ongoing Ghana Premier League with a 1-0 win against ten-man Dreams FC on Sunday at Dawu.

Maxwell Konadu and his charges had gone winless for two matches after beating Hearts of Oak 2-1 in Accra.

Defender Bashiru Abdul connected the ball into his own net as he tried to clear a dangerous free kick in the 68th minute.

In Dormaa, Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak played out a goalless draw.

The draw maintained Aduana's unbeaten home record while Hearts made it two straight games without a win.

Elsewhere, Berekum Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Elmina Sharks.

Great Olympics were beaten 2-1 in Accra by Eleven Wonders, Karela United drew 1-1 with Medeama and Ashanti Gold won 1-0 at home against Liberty Professionals.

SATURDAY

Inter Allies 1 Legon Cities 1

[Victorien Adebayor P'] [Abdul Karim Jabila P']

King Faisal 1 WAFA 1

[Abubakr Ibrahim P'] [Mustapha Mohammed P']

SUNDAY

Dreams Fc 0 Kotoko 1

[Abdul Bashiru OG]

Aduana Stars 0 Hearts 0

Ashgold 1 Liberty Professionals 0

[Appiah McCarthy P' 45+]

Bechem Utd 0 v Ebusua Dwarfs 0

Olympics 1 v Eleven Wonders 2

[Gladson Awako] [Ibrahima Salisu]

Elmina Sharks 3 v Chelsea 1

[Benard Boateng 3x 3'] [Kofi Owusu 15']

Karela Utd 1 v Medeama SC 1

[Diawise Taylor] [Prince Opoku Agyemang]

MATCHDAY 9 GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGS

GPL League Standings after 8 games