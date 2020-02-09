Super Eaglets Captain Samson Tijani Joins RB Salzburg

Nigeria U17 captain Samson Tijani has finally has signed to join for FC Red Bull Salzburg putting an end to media speculation.

Tijani was eyed by some of the European top clubs, but the player and his representatives agreed to a deal with the Austrian giants because of the strong development programs they offered.

Belgian side Club Brugge and Danish Superliga team Aarhus are reportedly among the clubs interested in the all-round action midfielder.

Charles Etim was among the star players in the U-17 National team, there have been rumors of clubs in Finland making offers to the central defender who also plays the style of game of Wilfred Ndidi. His agent Ojo Paul has refused to disclose any news so far.

While speaking to a source at Blessed Stars Football Academy we gathered that Charles Etim is set to sign a team this March.

Tijani will now join the train of Africans namely, Majeed Ashimeru from Ghana, Jérôme Onguéné from Cameroon, Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu from Zambia, Sékou Koïta and Mohamed Camara from Mali and finally the Nigerian-German striker Karim Adeyemi who are all currently signed in the club.