Maxwell Konadu Names Kotoko’s Starting Eleven For Dreams FC Clash

Head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has named his starting eleven to face Dreams FC at the Dawu Park this afternoon in what will be a Match Week 9 fixture of the Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors remain without a win in their last two matches and will want to win today to amass all 3 points.

Ahead of kick-off to the meeting with Dreams FC, Maxwell Konadu has named his first eleven as he keeps faith in goalkeeper Kwame Baah ahead of club captain Felix Annan.

Winger Emmanuel Gyamfi starts and will captain the Reds at the Theatre of Dreams this afternoon. New striker William Opoku Mensah gets to start his first match and will be supported by Justice Blay upfront.

Below is Kotoko’s starting eleven to lock horns with Dreams FC.

Kwame Baah(GK), Ibrahim Imoro, Emmanuel Gyamfi (C), Justice Blay, Agyemang Badu, Mohammed Habib, Adom Frimpong, Christopher Nettey, Martin Antwi, William Opoku Mensah, Kingsley Effah

Subs:

Felix Annan (GK), Empem Dacosta, Patrick Yeboah, Collins Ameyaw, Maxwell Baakoh, Kelvin Andoh, Richard Arthur.