KP Boateng Scores On Besiktas Debut As They Beat Gaziantep 3-0

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng was on target today when he marked his debut for Besiktas as he helped the side to beat FK Gaziantep 3-0 in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 32-year-old veteran striker joined Besiktas on loan on winter transfer deadline day from Italian Serie A side Fiorentina on the back of a difficult campaign in the first half of the 2019/2020 season.

In a Matchday 22 fixture of the Turkish Super Lig today, KP Boateng was included in the Besiktas squad to face Gaziantep but couldn’t make it into the starting eleven.

He was however introduced at halftime to replace Adem Ljajic while the scoreline was pegged at 0-0. The former Schalke 04 man contributed immensely to the team and ended up netting Besiktas’ second goal of the match.

Additional goals from Burak Yilmaz and Jermain Lens ensured that KP Boateng’s debut for Besiktas ended in an emphatic 3-0 win over FK Gaziantep.

Following a dream start with his new club, the Ghanaian will now set his sight on getting a starting role for his new club in their next match.