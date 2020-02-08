King Faisal Remain Winless In GPL After Drawing One All With WAFA Today

The winless run of King Faisal Football Club continues after Match Week 9 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season after drawing one-all with West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) on Saturday afternoon.

The Kumasi-based side has endured a difficult start to the 2019/2020 campaign and went into today’s encounter with the Academy Boys on the back of 3 draws and 5 defeats.

Set up to look for its first win of the season, King Faisal put up a good fight at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. It was however not enough as they were held by their matchday opponent.

The first half of the match ended goalless but two goals, one for each side from the penalty spot in the second half ensured they shared the spoils at the end of the 90 minutes.

First, Abubakar Ibrahim expertly converted WAFA’s penalty awarded by referee Mahama Ewuntonmah on the 67th minute. Starring at the face of defeat, King Faisal came in strong and managed to pull level on the 90th minute courtesy an effort from Mustapha Mohammed from the penalty spot.

Alhaji Grusah's team remains bottom of the Ghana Premier League standings with 4 points from 9 matches.