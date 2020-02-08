ModernGhanalogo

08.02.2020 Football News

PHOTOS: Black Queens Goalie Fafali Dumehasi Ties Knot With Kingsley Blackson

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Highly-rated Ghanaian female goalkeeper Fafalo Dumehasi has successfully tied the knot with his longtime fiancé Kingsley Blackson.

The two are said to have been courting each other for the last couple of years and finally decided to settle down as wife and husband.

At a beautiful ceremony on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Park and Gardens in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, Fafali Dumehasi and Kingsley Blackson exchanged vows in front of their families and friends to become one.

The Black Queens and Police Ladies goalkeeper was joined by some top officials of the football fraternity as well as friends and colleagues from the Ghana Police service.

Below are pictures from the wedding of the new couple in town.

