ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.02.2020 Football News

SAD: Northern Ladies FC Involved In An Accident [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
SAD: Northern Ladies FC Involved In An Accident [PHOTOS]
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Northern Ladies have been involved in an accident on their way to Kumasi to honour a league game.

The Northern sector-based team are billed to play against Fabulous Ladies and were on their way travelling to Kumasi when the minor accident occurred.

There were no casualties as the team has reached their destination resting and waiting to take on their opponents.

No casualties were recorded as it was a minor collision with another truck resulting in a dent on the driver side of the vehicle.

PHOTOS BELOW:

28202055326-g3041r5ddx-img 20200208 112825

28202055327-k5fri7t2h0-img 20200208 112816

28202055328-k5grj7u3h1-img 20200208 112819
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist

Football News

TOP STORIES

Missing Excavators: Frimpong-Boateng Names Peace FM Reporter...
2 hours ago

Missing Excavators: Peace FM Reporter Seth Mantey In Trouble...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line