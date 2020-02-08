ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.02.2020 Football News

Black Queens Goalkeeper Dumehasi Fafali Ties The Knot

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Black Queens Goalkeeper Dumehasi Fafali Ties The Knot
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Black Queens goalkeeper Dumehasi Fafali is walking down the aisle with her long time boyfriend Kingsley Blankson in a traditional marriage ceremony in the Volta Regional capital of Ho.

The player who plays for Police Ladies is also a Police Officer with the Ghana Police Service.

She has been consistent in her career coming through the ranks as Ghana youth international to a senior national team.

The 27-year-old was part of the AWCON 2014 team that represented Ghana in Namibia and also kept post in the AWCON 2018 hosted by Ghana.

Photos below...

28202053747-k5frj7u2h1-fafali2.jpeg

28202053748-j4eq276ggb-fafali1.jpeg

28202053748-i41p266ffa-fafali.jpeg
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist

Football News

TOP STORIES

Missing Excavators: Frimpong-Boateng Names Peace FM Reporter...
1 hour ago

Missing Excavators: Peace FM Reporter Seth Mantey In Trouble...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line