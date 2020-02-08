Black Queens Goalkeeper Dumehasi Fafali Ties The Knot By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Black Queens goalkeeper Dumehasi Fafali is walking down the aisle with her long time boyfriend Kingsley Blankson in a traditional marriage ceremony in the Volta Regional capital of Ho.The player who plays for Police Ladies is also a Police Officer with the Ghana Police Service.She has been consistent in her career coming through the ranks as Ghana youth international to a senior national team.The 27-year-old was part of the AWCON 2014 team that represented Ghana in Namibia and also kept post in the AWCON 2018 hosted by Ghana.Photos below... Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Black Queens Goalkeeper Dumehasi Fafali Ties The Knot
Black Queens goalkeeper Dumehasi Fafali is walking down the aisle with her long time boyfriend Kingsley Blankson in a traditional marriage ceremony in the Volta Regional capital of Ho.
The player who plays for Police Ladies is also a Police Officer with the Ghana Police Service.
She has been consistent in her career coming through the ranks as Ghana youth international to a senior national team.
The 27-year-old was part of the AWCON 2014 team that represented Ghana in Namibia and also kept post in the AWCON 2018 hosted by Ghana.
Photos below...
