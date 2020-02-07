Boateng Brothers Offer Support To Jordan Torunarigha Following Racial Abuse In Germany

The Boateng brothers [Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jerome Boateng] have offered their support to Jordan Torunarigha who was racially abused yesterday while in action for Hertha Berlin against Schalke 04.

The youngster was handed a starting role to help his team look for a win past Schalke in order to advance to the next stage of the German DFB Pokal.

In the second half, while Hertha Berlin was in control of the game, Jordan Torunarigha suffered an alleged racial abuse before he was subsequently sent off in extra time.

Jerome Boateng and Kevin Prince Boateng

At the end of the match, he opened up on how he was racially abused during the game. After hearing of it, Jerome Boateng took to his Twitter page to offer his solidarity.

He posted, “Wouldn’t have thought that something like this would be possible in Germany in 2020! I’m stunned!”.

His brother Kevin-Prince Boateng who is known for his fight against the menace also shared, “Racism I am with you, my man. If narrow-mindedness were only accompanied by closed mouths…!”