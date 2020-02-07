Bechem Utd Appoint French Tactician Romain Folz As New Manager

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United has confirmed the appointment of French tactician Romain Folz as the club’s new manager, Modernghana Sports can report.

He replaces Coach Kwaku Danso who has been in charge of the club since the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghanaian top-flight commenced.

“That's our newly appointed manager Romain Folz, the French tactician as I told you some weeks ago.

“You are welcome to Bechem United FC. All the best tactician”, a post on Bechem United’s Twitter page said today.

The former manager of USL League Two side West Virginia Alliance FC is taking charge of a Ghanaian side that currently sits 8th on the League standings.

He is expected to be in the dugout for Bechem United on Sunday, January 9, 2020, when they take on Ebusua Dwarfs on Match Week 9.