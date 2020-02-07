OFFICIAL: Samuel Inkoom Seals Transfer To Georgian Club FC Samtredia

Listen to article

Modernghana Sports can confirm that Ghanaian international Samuel Inkoom has sealed his transfer to Georgian second-tier side FC Samtredia for the upcoming 2020 season.

The Erovnuli Liga 2 side has been preparing for the 2020 season and has been in the market to bring in some reinforcement. In the past month, they have been in talks to sign Inkoom and has finally secured the services of the former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender.

The deal was finalized on Wednesday when the experienced full-back inked a six-month contract with FC Samtredia on the back of a successful medication examination.

In a Tweet on Samuel Inkoom’s official Twitter handle today, he has shared his delight while indicating that he is looking forward to the new challenge.