Coach Nii Odoom Bemoans Hearts Of Oak’s Poor Home Form

Head coach for Hearts of Oak, Edward Nii Odoom has lamented his team’s poor form at home in the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

Nicknamed the Phobians, the Accra-based club has been inconsistent since the season started. Now just a mid-table table side, it is largely because of the fact that they have failed to pick up maximum points at home.

Out of four matches they have played at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Rainbow lads have only managed to win one, drawing another and losing two in the process.

In Hearts of Oaks’ last outing in the Ghana Premier League, they drew goalless with Ashanti Gold at home.

Speaking on the team’s unimpressive form at home in his post-match interview after the match, Coach Edward Nii Odoom said, “I think it is not good. It is not good for us at all. If we are winning away and we cannot win at home then it is a big worry for us”.

Asked what the problem could be, Coach Edward Nii Odoom said, “I can’t tell but we will solve it”.

This weekend, Hearts of Oak will travel to Dormaa to take on Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park. After that game, they will host Bechem United at home and will hope to get all 3 points from that match.