Hearts Of Oak Coach Charges Players To Move On From Ashgold Draw

Listen to article

Head coach for Accra Hearts of Oak Edward Nii Odoom has charged his players to move on from their draw against Obuasi Ashanti Gold in the Ghana Premier League on Thursday night.

The Phobians hosted the Miners at the Accra Sports Stadium in a Match Week 9 fixture of the ongoing 2019/2020 top-flight season.

Despite an impressive performance from the home team, they ended up sharing the spoils with the visitors after drawing goalless at the end of the 90 minutes.

Speaking to journalists at his post-match press conference, Hearts of Oak coach Edward Nii Odoom shared his disappointment with the final scoreline. According to him, his team needs to accept the draw and move on.

“I think it is not a good result for us. We did everything we have to do to win this game but no one knows what is next. But I think in football there is win, draw, and lose. So we have drawn, we will just pick it and move ahead”, the gaffer shared.

Following the draw, the Accra-based side currently sits 9th on the Ghana Premier League standings with 11 points.

For the team’s next challenge, they will play against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday, February 9, 2020.