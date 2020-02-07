Philipina Frimpong Appointed To Serve On CAT Women In Sport Commission

Listen to article

The Secretary-General of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) Philipina Frimpong, has been appointed to serve on the Confederation of African Tennis Women in Sport Commission.

The CAT Executive Committee at a meeting on Saturday 25 January 2020 at the headquarters in Tunis appointed Miss Philipina Frimpong as a member of the recently established CAT Women in Sports commission oversee the development of women's participation at all levels of the game in Africa.

Miss Frimpong who doubles as the Women Commission Chairperson for the Ghana Athletics Association will be working with some of Africa’s finest administrators on the committee for the development of Women in Tennis.

The Committee which will operate until 2021 will be chaired by Mrs Salma Mouelhi-Guizani from Tunisia and have Mrs Rashika Aboushousha from Egypt, Mrs Sallah Adjoa from Togo, Mrs Aida Baira of Algeria, Ms Fatime Kante of Seychelles and Mrs Wanjiru Mbugua Karani from Kenya as members.

Miss Philipina, the Executive Director of the Women in Sports Network Gh, has been championing the inclusion and participation of young girls and women in all aspects of sports for the past four years through their flagship programme"be her inspiration project" which organises the annual 'Girls' Camp' have utilised sport as a tool to mentor young girls in their effort to combat teenage pregnancy.

This appointment is a fitting appreciation of Miss Frimpong's efforts and is a feather in her cup. it is anticipated that this new frontier will be captured by her.