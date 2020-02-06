GHPL: Hearts of Oak Share Spoils With Ashgold In Accra

Listen to article

AshantiGold have held Accra Hearts of Oak to a goalless draw on matchday 8 of the Ghana Premier League on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This is the fourth consecutive season that the Phobians have failed to beat the Miners in Accra in the league

Hearts of Oak dominated play in the first half and should have been up by two goals.

Goalkeeper for AshGold Frank Boateng made two errors. He gave away a ball and pulled down, but the referee allowed play to continue.

Boateng also came off his line, but he failed to have a touch of the ball and it fell the way of Hearts of Oak, yet Afriyie Daniel shot wide.

They have created two key chances one a free header headed into the waiting hands of Richard Attah and the second opportunity Appiah McCarthy's shot was well saved by the Hearts goalie.

Hearts gradually warmed themselves into the second half and also had some decent chances. In one of those Hearts of Oak hit the back of the net but the referee it out for an off side.

The game became an end to end affair and neither side managed to produce further opportunities, because the game became a midfield tussle.