Blame John Mahama For 2014 World Cup Abysmal Display - Kwesi Appiah

Kwasi Appiah, a former Ghana head coach, has shared that government’s failure to honour promises it made to players of Black Stars resulted in their decision to boycott training for their last group game at the 2014 World Cup.

The Black Stars players failed to show up for training ahead of their last game against Portugal in protest of their appearance fees which the government had agreed to settle.

The players’ decision forced the government to airlift $3million to Brazil to settle the disgruntled players.

According to Appiah, the players decided to revolt due to consistent ‘promise and fail’ by the Mahama-led government.

He further revealed that he had to intervene on countless occasions to prevent the players from boycotting training sessions and matches.

“Players are professionals and expect to be respected. Promises made to them about their money should be paid. The coaching staff does not get involved in financial issues between the FA and the players. However, on more than one occasion I had to convince my players to call off their threats not to train or boycott matches in Brazil," Appiah wrote in his book 'Leaders Don't Have To Yell'.

Appiah said though he was unhappy with the development, he could not blame the players.

“While I was unhappy with the training boycott ahead of the Portugal game, I could not in good conscience fault my players for their actions, given the many times the promises made by the high-profile government officials had not been kept”