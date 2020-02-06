GBA Hands Patrick Allotey 6 Months Ban For Assaulting Kotoko Supporter

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has issued a statement today to confirm that boxer Patrick Allotey has been handed a six months suspension for assaulting a Kotoko supporter.

The WBO Africa Super Welterweight Champion was captured in a video beating up a fan of the Porcupine Warriors identified as Michael Siaw at the Accra Sports Stadium during a Match Week 6 fixture of the Ghana Premier League against Hearts of Oak.

Having been subsequently dragged before the disciplinary committee of the Ghana Boxing Authority, they have slapped Allotey with a 6 months ban. His boxing license will be suspended throughout that period and will not be eligible to honour any bout.

“Following the hearing, the GBA found you liable on your own plea and has imposed a six (6) months suspension of your professional boxing license as the appropriate sanction. The suspension takes effect from today the 6th day of February 2020”, a statement issued and signed by GBA President Peter Zwennes said.

It added, “The GBA will notify the sanctioning bodies about this development and you are to comply accordingly”.