Coach Ernest Thompson Reveals How Dwarfs Managed To Beat Aduana Stars

Head coach for Ebusua Dwarfs, Ernest Thompson Quartey has opened up on how his team managed to beat Aduana Stars on Wednesday afternoon while indicating that they had a good tactical plan.

The Cape Coast-based side went into the Match Week 8 fixture of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season sitting bottom of the standings of the division on just 3 points.

Hosting an Aduana Stars side that was occupying the top spot of the league log, the Crabs put up an impressive display and eventually cruised to a 3-1 victory to record their second triumph of the campaign.

Speaking to the media during his post-match press conference, Coach for Ebusua Dwarfs Ernest Thompson revealed that his team’s win is as a result of technical brilliance from his players.

He observed: “We knew Aduana was going to come attacking on all cylinders so we didn’t want to burn out quickly. We just sat back”.

“Tactically we knew what we were doing. We knew they were going to run out of steam so we held them on and then took them on the break. You saw our counterplay, how it worked to perfection and it tells you we actually thought through the game before we came. It is about technical brilliance and the boys giving their best”, Coach Thompson added.

Despite the win, Ebusua Dwarfs remains in the relegation zone but they will hope to build on their performance to ensure they amass maximum points in subsequent matches.