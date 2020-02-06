Victorien Adebayor Wins Inter Allies Player Of The Month Award For January

Nigerian international Victorien Adebayor has been named as Inter Allies FC Player of the Month for January following his outstanding contributions to the team throughout that period.

The foreign import who captains the Capelli Boys featured in all six of Inter Allies’ fixtures in January and netted five goals, provided three assists, and also won three NASCO Man of the Match awards.

At the end of the month, he has been voted as the Player of the Month for Inter Allies who has now gained ground in the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

In an interview, Victorien Adebayor expressed his delight to receive the top award and thanked his teammates for their support.

‘‘It’s a pleasure and I’m excited to be named the club’s player of the month but it would not be possible without team-mates who work very hard to ensure the team keeps its fine form,” the Niger striker said as quoted on the website of Inter Allies.

‪Adebayor was also nominated for the Ghana Premier League Player of the Month award for January but missed out to Yahaya Mohammed of Aduana Stars.