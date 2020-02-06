Jordan Ayew Is The Second Best African Player In Premier League

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has been rated as the second-best African player in the Premier League.

Jordan was rated ahead of Riyad Mahrez and just behind Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah.

The evaluation of the best African player in the English Premier League that takes place on a monthly until the end of the season and it depends on several factors which changes according to the position of the player.

In the case of a defender, making good defensive actions will be his priority but if that defender scores a goal, he will gain more points than a striker or midfielder.

Cards reduces points of the players under consideration. Conceding and missing penalties also result in a reduction of points.

According to the January evaluation, 28 year old accumulated a whopping 71 points, one spot above the third-placed Riyad Mahrez (64.5 points) and just behind Mohamed Salah who gained 79 points.

Jordan Ayew has been fantastic for Crystal Palace this season, scoring six goals and assisting one.