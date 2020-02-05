Majeed Warris On Target As Racing Strasbourg Beat Toulouse FC 1-0

Ghanaian striker Abdul Majeed Warris was on target this evening to help his Racing Strasbourg side defeat Toulouse FC 1-0 in the French Ligue 1.

The two French Clubs locked horns at the Stadion Municipal today in a Match Week 23 fixture of the 2019/2020 Ligue 1 season to fight for 3 points to better their respective standings on the league log.

An evenly-match encounter in the first-half could not produce any goal even though both teams managed to create some decent goal scoring opportunities.

Midway through the second half, Abdul Majeed Warris was introduced to replace Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in the attack of Racing Strasbourg.

Less than five minutes after coming on, the forward was presented with a fine opportunity when he came one on one with the opposing goalkeeper. The pacey attacker made no mistake as he buried his effort into the back of the net to hand Racing Strasbourg the lead.

The team held on and eventually run away with all 3 points at the end of the 90 minutes.

This is Warris’ first goal for the club after joining them on loan from FC Porto in the winter transfer window. He will hope to score more in subsequent matches to ensure he secures a permanent move at the end of the spell.