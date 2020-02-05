ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
05.02.2020 Football News

Aduana Stars Poster Boy Yahaya Mohammed Named Nasco Player Of The Month

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Aduana Stars hitman Yahaya Mohammed has won the Premier League Nasco Player of the Month for January.

The Premier League top scorer beat off competition from Inter Allies' Victorien Adje Adebayor, Berekum Chelsea's Zacharia Fuseini, Medeama's Prince Opoku Agyemang, and Asante Kotoko's Justice Blay.

Mohammed was in sensational form in the six games under review, weeks 1 to 6, which were played in December and January respectively.

He scored 6 times in 6 matches, including a hat trick. He also won the Nasco Man of the Match award twice.

For his price, Yahaya Mohammed will receive a NASCO television and a personalized trophy from award sponsor Nasco.

Source: ghanafa.org
Football News

