05.02.2020 Football News

Coach Asare Bediako Of Berekum Chelsea Wins Nasco Coach Of The Month Award

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Head coach for Berekum Chelsea, Asare Bediako has been named as the Nasco Ghana Premier League coach of the month for January, a statement from the Ghana FA has confirmed.

In that month, the experienced gaffer led the blues to go six matches unbeaten as they defeated Ghanaian top-flight giants Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and Ashantigold.

At the end of the month, Coach Asare Bediako was nominated for the top award alongside W.O. Tandoh of Aduana Stars and Samuel Boadu of Medeama.

Following a critical assessment of the managers, Berekum Chelsea’s Asare Bediako has been adjudged as the Nasco Coach of the Month for January.

A communique from the Ghana FA on Wednesday evening said: “Berekum Chelsea's Coach Asare Bediako has been adjudged Nasco Premier League Coach of the month for January”.

It concluded: “For emerging the Nasco Coach of the Month, Coach Bediako will receive a Nasco television and a customized trophy”.
