Adebayor Picks Up MoTM Award After Bagging Brace To Help Inter Allies Beat Eleven Wonders

Niger import Victorien Adebayor has been adjudged as the Nasco ‘Man of the Match’ after bagging a brace for Inter Allies in their 3-0 away win against Techiman Eleven Wonders today.

The attacker who captains the Tema-based club has been in devastating form since the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season started and continues to perform whenever he is called into action.

Featuring in Inter Allies’ Match Week 8 encounter of the ongoing season against Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Ameyaw Park today, Victorien Adebayor put up another splendid show to inspire his team to a resounding victory.

His two goals on the 27th and 84th minute sandwiched a 65th-minute equalizer from Mohammed Zakari to earn all 3 points for the Capelli Boys today.

Assessing the performance of players at the end of the match, Victorien Adebayor has been named as the Nasco Man of the Match. He takes home a brand new smartphone plus a men’s grooming clipper.