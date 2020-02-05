Legon Cities Coach Goran Barjaktarevic Eyes Victory Against Elmina Sharks Today

Head coach for Legon Cities FC, Goran Barjaktarevic says he is optimistic of a win for his team this afternoon when they take on Elmina Sharks in the Ghana Premier League.

Formerly called Wa All Stars, the club now based in Accra has endured a difficult start to the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghanaian top-flight season.

After playing 7 matches, the team finds itself in the relegation zone as they sit 16th on the standings of the Ghana Premier League. So far they have only managed one win and have lost 3 and drawn 3 matches in the process.

Ahead of the counter with Elmina Sharks today, Legon Cities FC head coach Goran Barjaktarevic has indicated that they will fight for all 3 points in front of their fans even though he admits it will be difficult to make any promises.

“I am confident that we will do the best. Of course, we want to win but you know it is a delicate promise because each opponent wants to win too. The better will win”, the gaffer shared in a pre-match interview with LC FC media.

The encounter between Legon Cities FC and Elmina Sharks has been scheduled to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium and will kick off at 15:00GMT.