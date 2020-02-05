GFA Names Obed Kuffour As Integrity Officer

The Ghana Football Association has in compliance with FIFA requirements employed Mr. Obed Kuffour as the Association’s Integrity Officer.

FIFA has recommended that all Member Associations should appoint an Integrity Officer who will deal with all integrity-related legal matters as well as the risk of match-fixing and match manipulation.

The World governing body is expected to send an official to train the Association’s new Integrity Officer on his role, way of work and ways of identifying acts that might jeopardize the integrity of the game

The Integrity Officer will be the point of contact for all communications with FIFA/CAF on Integrity matters and actively participate in regional integrity workshops and lead the GFA’s integrity action program.

He will also lead the implementation of the appropriate national reporting mechanisms and will receive reports related to potential alerts, incidents and/or suspicions.

The Association’s Integrity Officer will help maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards match manipulation, match-fixing, and betting.

In this regard, the GFA hereby informs all Club Officials to refrain from having any form of communication with any match official before and after any match.

Match officials are also cautioned not to have any form of communication with any Club official or a leading member of any football club before or after any match.

The Association wishes to inform all that it will not entertain any excuses what so ever when it is established that there has been communication between a match official and club official.

Additionally, Clubs, Officials, and all match officials are to note there will be zero tolerance for such conduct and the consequences for such actions would be dire.

Members of the General public can report any unethical acts or behavior by a Club Official, Match Official or GFA Official to the Integrity Officer’s hotline (0593371735)

Source: ghanafa.org