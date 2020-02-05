GHPL: WAFA Will End Kotoko's Dominance - Prosper Nartey

Listen to article

West African Football Academy [WAFA] head coach, Prosper Nartey says his outfit are 'psychologically' ready for their matchday eight fixture today against Asante Kotoko.

The Academy Boys will welcome the Porcupine Warriors at Wafa Sports Complex in Sogakope.

Wafa will hope to return to winning ways after failing to win their last two games, having lost 2-1 to Liberty Professionals and a 0-0 draw with Hearts of Oak.

“The fact that Hearts of Oak and Liberty Professionals took point and points respectively here at [Wafa Sports Complex] doesn’t mean we are poor at home," Narteh told Ashh FM.

“We didn’t utilise our chances in those two games but I can assure you our boys are ready for Asante Kotoko.

“Psychologically, my boys are okay and are determined to bring back the glory days to Sogakope.

“It’s unfortunate we’ve dropped five points in our last three games but I can tell you we are back on track.

“I expect all football-loving fans troop to Sogakope tomorrow and I can assure them of beautiful football. Asante Kotoko is a big club, we accord them that respect but for the three points, it’s for us.”

Wafa currently occupy seventh position on the league table while Kotoko, who beat Hearts 2-1 in their last away fixture, sit two places above them.