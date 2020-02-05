‪Effiong, Hamzah, Kyeremateng To Join Danish Side HB Koge

Ghana Premier League side, Inter Allies have announce that Nsungusi Jnr Effiong, Abdul Nassiru Hamzah and Kwabena Kyeremateng will join Danish side HB Koge.‬

‪As part of the collaboration with Capelli Sport, the three young offensive players will be switching to the Danish First Division side to boost their setup.

‪“Our cooperation with Capelli Sport has again opened some doors for us, and it now gives us the opportunity to bring the three players to Denmark,” CEO HB Koge Per Rud said.‬

‪“We have seen them all in action and followed them since we visited Inter Allies in September. Already at that time, we agreed that there are some significant players with a potential that we believe can be redeemed in our framework.”‬

‪The trio are waiting for their final official papers on visas to fall into place before they leave the shores of the country.

‪HB Köge’s first-team squad will take training camp next week in Turkey, and the goal is that Nasiru, Nsungusi and Kyeremateng can join their new teammates there.‬